‘Future Alien Barbie Vibes’: Kim Kardashian Describes Her Style Aspirations

Kim Kardashian described her current style ambitions Tuesday as being “future alien Barbie vibes” and admitted that she faces challenges when attempting to dress down.

The reality TV star was interviewed at Condé Nast’s New York headquarters, at which time she opened up about the various elements of her fashion style, according to Page Six. Kardashian has previously touched on how difficult it was for her to select her clothing items since she and Kanye West broke up and reveled Tuesday about her aspirations to take on the “future alien Barbie vibes” persona.

In honor of @kimkardashian’s skincare drop today, the style star stopped by the Condé Nast offices to discuss her new venture, her parenting tactics, and the key to her current “Future Alien Barbie” style. https://t.co/FddT07NGb0 pic.twitter.com/HWmVdGIDmK — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) June 21, 2022

“I do struggle with casual,” she also said, Page Six reported. “I’m trying to get better at that.”

Kardashian has made moves in the futuristic-Barbie direction by donning a different style of clothing than usual, according to Page Six. During her interview, Kardashian sported Balenciaga pantaleggings with bold, bright red, white and blue graphics on them.

The pantaleggings — so tight they could be painted on — have become her new fashion staple for the season, and she has been spotted in a variety of differently patterned and colored versions of the article of clothing in recent weeks.

Kardashian’s outfit was paired with a white baby tee that was tied high and revealed her midriff, giving a flash of flirty skin to tantalize her fans.

In the spirit of chasing her Barbie-inspired dreams, Kardashian has also recently debuted a platinum blonde bob haircut, taking her one step closer to the doll’s legendary looks.