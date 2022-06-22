‘Come To The Biden Cages’: Ted Cruz Targets Biden’s ‘Open Border Policies ‘ In Fiery Speech

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz lamented President Joe Biden’s “open border policies” and “Democrat hypocrisy” during a Wednesday press conference addressing the border crisis.

The Texas senator attended the conference along with Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and president of the National Border Patrol Council, Brandon Judd. Cruz said the border policies implemented by the Biden administration are causing “suffering, chaos, and misery.”

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ open border policies are producing suffering, chaos and misery,” he said. “They are producing Americans being killed by the scourge of fentanyl. They are producing little boys and little girls being repeatedly sexually assaulted by human traffickers. They are producing crime and death. And Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ open border policies are making your families less safe.”

WATCH: At press conference with Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rep. Jim Jordan, and @BPUnion’s Brandon Judd, Sen. Ted Cruz: “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the last mile of the human trafficking network!” pic.twitter.com/W9wsDxby7F — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 22, 2022

Cruz called the high influx of migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border—which hit over 2 million in 2021—is a “manmade problem.” He then called on the president and Harris to come to the southern border and witness the atrocities for themselves, including the fentanyl crisis and sex trafficking.

“Kamala, come to the Rio Grande Valley. Joe Biden, come to the Rio Grande Valley, Joe Biden, come to the Biden cages,” he said. “We’ve seen Democrat hypocrites go on and on about kids in cages when President Trump was president. They never mentioned that Barack Obama built the cages and the cages are bigger and more full under Joe Biden.” (RELATED: Ted Cruz Tells Biden That ‘The American People Deserve To See The Truth’ About Border Crisis)

He then said the Senate Judiciary Committee, where he serves as a member, has not address the migrant crisis since Senate Democrats only want to discuss amnesty because an “illegal alien is a future Democratic voter.”

“It’s cynical, because their view is if more children have to be physically and sexually assaulted to help them at the ballot box, so be it,” the senator said.

He added that every state in the country is a border state due to migrants being transported to different areas and major cities across the country. He called Biden and Harris the “last mile of the human trafficking network.” The migrants boys are often in major debt and are required to work for the drug cartels who smuggled them across the border in every major city in the country, while the girls are forced into a “living hell” of involuntary sex slavery, he said.

He said the administration has “undermined” Border Patrol agents who risk their lives each day and be accused of whipping Haitian migrants on horseback. The agents are set to be punished for “administrative violations” after reports of them whipping migrants, though they appear to be holding horse reins to surround the migrants in the photographs.

The senator said the outcomes of the Biden-Harris administration will lead Republicans to retake the House and Senate in November, and will move to secure the border and support Border Patrol. He offered a “moment of hope” pointing to the special election in Texas where Republican Rep.-elect Mayra Flores won in a historically Democrat-controlled district. He predicted the other two Democratic districts are going to swing Republican.

“We’re going to see four new Republicans, Hispanic women, standing up and saying open borders are wrong and I cannot wait to see Nancy Pelosi and AOC argue with these Hispanic women ‘no, you don’t understand what the border is like.’ What they’re doing is wrong and the American people are fed up with it.”