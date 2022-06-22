Brad Pitt Opens Up About Sobriety And A Peculiar Social Problem

Brad Pitt has prioritized his health since his divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2016 and has cut out a lot of bad influences in an effort to improve his life, according to a GQ interview published Wednesday.

During the interview, Pitt reportedly indulged in a nicotine mint and explained that he quit smoking during the pandemic — one of many changes he has made in recent years. Giving fans a glimpse of his personality, Pitt revealed that he couldn’t just cut down on cigarettes, he had to give them up entirely.

“I don’t have that ability to do just one or two a day,” Pitt said to GQ. “It’s not in my makeup. I’m all in. And I’m going to drive into the ground. I’ve lost my privileges.”

A bit…. casket ready https://t.co/byXnfLIF6w — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) June 22, 2022

He also said he sought help to get sober, according to GQ. Pitt reportedly admitted to spending a year and a half in Alcoholics Anonymous and detailed his journey towards sobriety.

“I had a really cool men’s group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe,” Pitt said, going on to admit the huge step in a forward direction didn’t come without risk, the outlet reported.

“Because I’d seen things of other people who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts, and that’s just atrocious to me,” Pitt said to GQ.

He reportedly described a myriad of ways he used vices throughout his life and admitted he doesn’t have the ability to continue on with that lifestyle without suffering from the negative aspects associated with that. He fondly recalled calming moments when he’d have a cigarette “in the morning, with the coffee —just delicious,” according to GQ.

He went on to make an admission about his current capacity for the vices he used in he past. “I’m just at that age when nothing good comes from it,” Pitt said.(RELATED: Biden Administration Plans To Remove Most Nicotine From Cigarettes)

He also says he’s on the “last leg” of his career — and shares he believes he suffers from face blindness! (via @toofab)https://t.co/l2x8Rtf98b — TMZ (@TMZ) June 22, 2022

During the interview, Pitt also dove deep into a unique social problem he has been contending with for years. The actor explained he struggles to remember and recognize new faces, and he spoke about how incredibly difficult that can be in social settings, particularly at parties, according to GQ.

He indicated he fears people perceive him negatively and mistake him for being self-absorbed, when in actuality such situations leave him feeling ashamed, according to GQ. Although he has not been officially diagnosed, Pitt said he believes he suffers from prosopagnosia, a condition which is also referred to as face blindness, the outlet reported.