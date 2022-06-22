California Poised To Ban Police From Arresting Prostitutes

The California state legislature sent a bill to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk that would prohibit police from arresting individuals suspected of prostitution Monday.

The bill’s sponsor, Democrat Senator Scott Weiner, says that arresting those suspected of engaging in prostitution disproportionately affects racial minorities and transgender individuals.

Critics say the bill would make it harder to combat sex trafficking in the state. (RELATED: California’s Reparations ‘Task Force’ Cites Three Prominent Critical Race Theorists Dozens Of Times)

“This bill seems to be perfect if you want sex trafficking to even increase in California,” Greg Burt, a spokesperson for the California Family Council, said, according to ABC 7 News.

The bill would allow those convicted of and serving sentences for loitering for prostitution to appeal the court to dismiss the conviction.

The bill, introduced in February, passed both chambers of the legislature in California in September, but Weiner waited to send it to Newsome’s desk.

According to ABC 7 News, he did so, “to make the case about why this civil rights bill is good policy … and why this discriminatory loitering crime goes against California values.”

The bill is heading to Newsom’s desk as crime in the state skyrockets. But California voters have issued stern electoral rebukes against the political establishment in their state. San Francisco’s District Attorney Chesa Boudin, criticized for adopting what many saw as a soft on crime approach, was recalled in June.

In April, a survey found that Santa Monica was rated one of the “least safe” cities in California. 17 criminal organizations are reportedly targeting rich neighborhoods in Los Angeles for robberies.

Senator Weiner did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.