Delonte West Reacts To Video Of Him Begging On The Streets, Says He Wants To Coach In The NBA

Delonte West has broken his silence on the video of him begging on the streets.

The former NBA star has had serious struggles off the court since leaving the league, and a video recently went mega-viral of him begging. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, he’s addressed the situation.

Delonte West spotted back in the streets. 😞 Hope he’s able to get back on his feet. 🙏pic.twitter.com/UOhU2wKpVO — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) June 11, 2022

“I got children. I’m in between jobs. People can help me as much as they can, but you know, as a man I gotta do what I gotta do for my babies,” the former Mavericks guard told Image Direct, according to TMZ.

West also said he was “looking forward to being a head coach or assistant coach in the NBA this season.”

Former NBA Star Reportedly Spotted Begging On The Streets In Heartbreaking Video https://t.co/WsEl8ZiIYK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 14, 2022

Honestly, these comments are nothing short of heartbreaking. He’s talking about being an NBA coach as if there’s a real chance that happens.

He went from being a very good NBA player to begging on the streets, and he’s now talking about potentially coaching in the league.

Delonte West on Richmond highway in Virginia 2 days ago. What happened so quick? A few months ago I thought they were trying to get him into the Big3 league pic.twitter.com/YwcMGrpwwQ — ɘʞiM (@EazyStunna) June 11, 2022

In my humble opinion, it certainly seems like a cry for help more than anything else. If Delonte West truly believes he’s going to be the head coach of an NBA team after all the struggles he’s had, he’s either getting horrible advice or he’s delusional.

More than anything, the man just needs help, and I think I speak for everyone when I say I hope he gets it.

You never want to see anyone struggle, and NBA fans have had to watch Delonte West struggle for a very long time. Hopefully, he eventually gets his life on track.