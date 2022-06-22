O.J. Simpson Suggests Some Of Deshaun Watson’s Accusers Might Have Been Lying

O.J. Simpson doesn’t trust all of Deshaun Watson’s accusers.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback recently settled 20 of 24 lawsuits he was facing over allegations of sexual misconduct, but Simpson isn’t sold that all the women were legit. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“You know, I do believe that some of the girls just jumped aboard, but who knows. I do know this, the four that are holding out, they may have a better case against him. I have no doubt that with it being the same lawyer involved with all 24 cases (Tony Buzbee), some of those girls, at least the last four, are probably going to get some more duckets,” Simpson explained to his fans in a Tuesday Twitter video.

You can watch his full comments below.

I have no idea why Simpson thought these comments were necessary. The video was captioned like it was going to be just about Baker Mayfield, and then it started off with Simpson ranting about the female accusers getting paid.

This shouldn’t really need to be said, but this isn’t great optics for the legendary Buffalo Bills running back.

After all, he was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in arguably the most famous murder trial of the past 50 years.

He’s an innocent man in the eyes of the law, but that doesn’t mean he should be weighing in on sensitive topics involving women who were allegedly abused.

Just some free advice for the former NFL star!

Let us know in the comments what you think about Simpson’s comments!