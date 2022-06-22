REPORT: There Is ‘Growing Confidence’ Arch Manning Will Commit To Texas

It looks like Arch Manning is trending towards playing college football for the Texas Longhorns.

The phenom quarterback and nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning recently took an official visit to Texas, and by all accounts, it went very well. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Peyton Manning’s Phenom QB Nephew Gets Huge Recruiting Update https://t.co/Csr6WZiSY4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 19, 2022

The Longhorns and Georgia have long been viewed as the leaders to land the generational prospect, and it sounds like the Longhorns are confident in their chances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 247Sports (@247sports)

Sports Illustrated reported the following about Manning’s recruitment following his visit to Austin:

The Longhorns have long-held buzz alongside Georgia, especially when Alabama took the commitment of fellow Louisiana quarterback Eli Holstein, but it kicked up a notch coming out of the weekend. SI sources indicate there is growing confidence from Steve Sarkisian’s coaching staff in their ability to ultimately land the top-ranked talent. One source hinted at the sport’s biggest domino dropping relatively soon in the process. Then, on Sunday, Will Randle committed to Texas. Not only is Randle a teammate of Manning’s at Newman High, and his go-to pass-catcher since they were each about 11 years old, but folks on the ground in New Orleans consider the duo best friends. Most sources involved with the Manning recruitment willing to opine contend most of the goals they’ve shared around the teenager is trying to make his recruitment as conventional as possible.

This is what many of us have been expecting to happen, and it sounds like everything is going according to plan for Texas. It sounds like things are very much going according to plan for the Longhorns.

I’ve been saying for a long time that if Arch restores Texas to glory, he will go down as an all-time great.

Texas fans are desperate for a good football team. If Arch Manning becomes the next great gunslinger in the family and averages double digit wins in Austin, he’s going to forever be remembered as a living legend.

Will it happen? Only time will tell, but I think I speak for a lot of people when I say Arch Manning playing for the Longhorns would immediately become a top story in the sport we all love.