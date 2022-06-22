HBO Releases Chilling Poster For ‘House Of The Dragon’

HBO has released a poster for “House of the Dragon.”

The highly-anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel series premieres August 21 on HBO, and millions of fans around the globe are super amped up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wednesday morning, excitement only grew further when the network released a poster featuring Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, and it’s outstanding.

Take a look at it below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

I can’t even begin to tell you all how excited I am for “House of the Dragon.” I loved “Game of Thrones” back in the day when it was on HBO.

Despite the fact the ending was absolutely atrocious, I found the series as a whole to be incredible. It was unlike anything we’d ever seen on TV before.

Again, the ending was horrible, but the show as a whole was incredible.

HBO Releases Incredible Trailer For ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel https://t.co/j6FBY0PurP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 5, 2022

Now, we’re getting a prequel series about the Targaryens. Based on the incredible role the Targaryen storyline played in the original series, there should be endless content for HBO.

Even though we’ve only had a few brief looks at the show, everything we’ve seen has looked outstanding. I truly can’t wait!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

Make sure to check it out August 21 on HBO Max. I have a feeling it’s going to be absolutely electric!