Jennifer Lopez Steps Out Wearing Massive Heels And Pajamas

Jennifer Lopez boarded her private jet in excessively priced pajamas and massive platform heels, proving to the world that she could pull off sleepwear as street-wear anytime she pleases.

Her silk, flowing hummingbird-print pajamas were designed by Nahmias and are valued at more than $1500, according to Page Six. They were long-sleeved and looked to be incredibly comfortable, in spite of seeming more than a bit out of place when worn outside of the bedroom. As Lopez strutted her stuff on the tarmac, it was impossible not to notice that she was wearing massive six-inch platform heels made by Gucci. The huge heels didn’t slow down this superstar, as she gallivanted on the runway, putting on a small show for the cameras.

Lopez’ elaborate pajama video was set to the tune of Jack Harlow’s “First Class,” which was entirely appropriate for this display of sheer indulgence.

She wore her hair loose and casual and accessorize her look with her signature, oversized earrings. This particular pair of ear-danglers were made by celebrity jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher, and are valued at $500, according to Page Six.

During the video, Lopez could be seen talking to the cameraman, but their conversation couldn’t be heard over the music. She was confidently striking poses, and flirting with the camera during the video shoot. Of course, in true Lopez style, there was another cameraman aboard the plane, ready to capture Lopez in all her glory from an entirely different angle. (RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Heats Things Up In A String Bikini)

As she boarded the plane, she paused very intentionally on the stairs, and held up her hot pink Valentino “One Stud” crossbody bag worth $2800. Lopez flashed a coy smile after putting her purse on blast for the world to see.

This Instagram moment didn’t exactly give off “Jenny from the Block” vibes, but fans were still there for it.