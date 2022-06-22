Daily Caller Reporter Describes Meeting Migrants At The Border From ‘Belarus, Russia, Even Afghanistan’

The Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura joined Laura Ingraham to discuss the crisis at the southern border Tuesday night, noting agents are overwhelmed as the situation worsens.

“Here in the Yuma sector we have migrants coming from outside of the northern triangle countries,” Ventura explained. “We’ve met so far migrants from Belarus, Russia, even Afghanistan, India, Peru, Brazil, all coming here. And another kind of issue here as well is the role that the Mexican government plays. You know, most of these migrants, they cross to Guatemala and the first time they reach it Tapachula, Mexico, and they’re in Tapachula. They’re actually technically not legally allowed to travel throughout Mexico.”

Ventura recently reported that Mexican authorities do little to nothing to prevent migrants from attempting to cross the border.

Ventura told Fox News the Yuma sector is one of the hardest hit and that it has “gotten so bad there’s actually one border patrol agent literally apprehending 200 migrants from over 10 different countries.” (RELATED: SCOTUS Rules Against Migrants’ Rights To Bond Hearings In Detention)

Ventura previously captured exclusive footage for the Daily Caller appearing to show one agent processing dozens of migrants.

Ventura told Ingraham one of the biggest hurdles for border patrol agents is that agents lack the manpower to both process migrants and stop the flow of illegal drug trafficking.

“While border patrol agents are busy dealing with family units and unaccompanied minors, we then have the single males running drugs” into the states.

Agents at the southern border encountered a record-breaking number of illegal migrants at the southern border in May, according to CBP. Agents encountered 239, 416 migrants with roughly one quarter of those having been previously encountered. Authorities say 69% of those migrants were adults.