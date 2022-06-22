‘Greatest Scam In Modern American History’: Daily Caller Reporter Kay Smythe Slams BLM

Daily Caller reporter Kay Smythe called Black Lives Matter (BLM) “the greatest scam in modern American history” during a media appearance Monday.

“They were never going to do anything, that was the best scam in the modern history of America. It’s not bitcoin, it’s not . . . Elon Musk. Black Lives Matter is the greatest scam in modern American history,” Smythe said on “The Joe Pags Show” during her weekly segment, “Kray News with Kay.”

WATCH:

“Reparations! Why don’t you sell one of your stupid houses in Los Angeles and give that money to the people that actually need it,” she continued, referring to the revelations from earlier in 2022 that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) funneled charity money into purchasing a $6 million mansion in California. (RELATED: BLM Co-Founder Lashes Out At ‘Racist’ Media For Exposing $6 Million Mansion)

BLMGNF purchased another mansion in Toronto, a move that was justified by the organization as being part of a plan to establish a BLM hub in the area. Two BLM organizers resigned and released a resignation letter that explained how their comments of concern were “met with denial, gaslighting, and a refusal to acknowledge requests for accountability” according to New York Magazine. The property reportedly cost $6.3 million.

Patrisse Khan-Cullors, the founder of BLMGNF, purchased a home in Atlanta in 2020 that only cost $415,000, according to the New York Post.

“They are manipulating very much at-risk black communities in this country for all that they are worth,” Smythe concluded.