Country Music Star Luke Combs Announces Life Changing News

Country music superstar Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole Combs, announced Tuesday that they welcomed a baby boy on Father’s Day.

Combs shared the news on Instagram, along with a photograph of the happy family in what appears to be a nursery. “Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn’t agree more,” Combs wrote in the caption, “Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good.”

The baby boy’s name is Tex Lawrence Combs, according to the post. (RELATED: ‘Sense Of Competition’: Luke Combs Details His Relationship With Morgan Wallen)

Nicole Combs posted similar sentiments to her Instagram. “It’s going to be hard to top this past Father’s Day,” she wrote alongside the same picture. “Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs. You are the best chillest angel boy and I’m so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days.”

Tex is the first baby for the Combs family, according to PageSix. The couple were married at their home in southern Florida in August 2020, the outlet continued. They kept their pregnancy a secret until January 2022, sharing their sonogram images to Instagram at the time.