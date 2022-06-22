Editorial

Mike Tomlin Says Antonio Brown Will Never Play For The Steelers Again

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Steelers have no interest in bringing back Antonio Brown.

Ever since Brown was booted from the Buccaneers following an epic meltdown against the Jets, he’s teased a return to the NFL. However, if he’s hoping to return to the team that drafted him, it’s not going to happen! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Y’all know that ain’t happening. In terms of putting a helmet on and running out of the tunnel and playing ball and stuff like that man. You know he’s moved on and we’ve moved on. We can sit around and chop that up like it’s a realistic conversation, but we know that’s not realistic,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said during an appearance on the The Pivot Podcast when talking about Brown potentially returning, according to Sports Illustrated.

Props to Tomlin for not mincing words at all when it comes to Brown potentially returning to the team. The former receiver burned every bridge imaginable in the NFL over the past few years.

He burned out in incredible fashion with the Raiders, Patriots and most notably, the Buccaneers. The idea anyone should give him a chance again is laughable.

Clearly, Tomlin has no interest in seeing him in his locker room again.

 

If Brown is smart, he’ll find something productive to do with his time because his time playing football in the NFL is almost certainly over.