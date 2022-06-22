Six Major US Cities Report Historic Increases In Violent Crime

Six major U.S. cities are on pace to surpass historic crime records reached in 2021, according to an analysis released Wednesday.

Violent crimes hit record highs in 2021, according to analysis from Fox News. Atlanta, Baltimore, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C., are all expected to pass their violent crime rates roughly six months into 2022, the outlet reported. New York City alone has reportedly experienced a 25.8% increase in violent crime at this point in 2022 when compared to the same period in 2021.

Democratic New York Mayor Eric Adams called the city a “laughingstock” amid the first-quarter crime wave. (RELATED: ‘Her Arm Was Severed From Her Body’: Police Say Carjackers Killed 73-Year-Old Grandmother By Dragging Her With Car)

Policies have consequences…now Santa Monica is one of the most dangerous cities in California https://t.co/s6q3Q8oncX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 5, 2022

Homicide, rape, assault, and robbery typically define “violent crime,” all of which have been steadily on the rise since 2020, Fox News reported. Homicides are predominantly behind the rise in violent crime as rates rose 35% between 2019 and 2021, according to the outlet.

Washington, D.C., has recorded a 12% increase in violent crime, while Los Angeles reported just 8.6% between 2021 and 2022. Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has been accused of ignoring the city’s crime surge and mental health crisis.

Philadelphia’s violent crime rates went up by 7%, Baltimore’s rose by 6.1%, and Atlanta has seen a 5.5% rise compared to last 2021, Fox continued. President Joe Biden has asked that police departments use money from his American Rescue Plan to support their efforts in an anticipated summer crime wave, the outlet noted.

“Use these funds we made available to you to prioritize public safety,” Biden said in May. “Do it quickly, before the summer, when crime rates typically surge. Taking action today is going to save lives tomorrow. So, use the money. Hire the police officers. Build up your emergency response systems. Invest in proven solutions.”