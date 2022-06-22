REPORT: NFL Official Says Deshaun Watson Will Still Likely Get A Huge Suspension After Settlements

It sounds like Deshaun Watson will likely get hit with a huge suspension.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback recently settled all of his lawsuits except four alleging sexual misconduct, and it’s the most massive progress in the situation we’ve seen since the whole thing started. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, it doesn’t sound like he’s off the hook with the league.

Deshaun Watson Makes Massive Decision After Multiple Accusations Of Sexual Misconduct https://t.co/72Hk0hImih — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 21, 2022

Rob Maaddi reported that an unnamed league official told him a big suspension is still likely and that “settling doesn’t give someone a pass.”

Regarding Deshaun Watson, a league official told me “settling doesn’t give someone a pass” and indicated a lengthy suspension remains in order. — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) June 21, 2022

Yeah, it certainly seems like the NFL is still gearing up to drop the hammer on Watson, judging from the comments from this unnamed league official.

It’s also similar to what we’ve heard previously about what the NFL is planning on doing with Watson.

The Browns Reportedly Might Be Able To Cut Deshaun Watson. Here’s What We Know https://t.co/FdwJisPO4O — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 15, 2022

Now, that’s not to say that Watson did anything wrong. He’s maintained his innocence the whole time, and he’s never been changed with a single crime.

Breaking: Deshaun Watson has reached confidential settlements with all but four civil lawsuits that were filed against him, according to attorney Tony Buzbee. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 21, 2022

However, we all know Roger Goodell and the NFL can do whatever they want. If the league feels Watson tarnished the reputation of the NFL or violated a personal conduct policy, Goodell can punish him however he sees fit.

Here are the full statements from lawyer Tony Buzbee on #Browns QB Deshaun Watson settling 20 lawsuits: pic.twitter.com/Qgm4zuB5qi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 21, 2022

Browns fans better start mentally preparing to see someone else under center for awhile because it certainly seems like Watson will be sitting for a substantial amount of time.