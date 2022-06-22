Editorial

REPORT: NFL Official Says Deshaun Watson Will Still Likely Get A Huge Suspension After Settlements

BLOG
Jun 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks to the media after minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

It sounds like Deshaun Watson will likely get hit with a huge suspension.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback recently settled all of his lawsuits except four alleging sexual misconduct, and it’s the most massive progress in the situation we’ve seen since the whole thing started. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, it doesn’t sound like he’s off the hook with the league.

Rob Maaddi reported that an unnamed league official told him a big suspension is still likely and that “settling doesn’t give someone a pass.”

Yeah, it certainly seems like the NFL is still gearing up to drop the hammer on Watson, judging from the comments from this unnamed league official.

It’s also similar to what we’ve heard previously about what the NFL is planning on doing with Watson.

Now, that’s not to say that Watson did anything wrong. He’s maintained his innocence the whole time, and he’s never been changed with a single crime.

However, we all know Roger Goodell and the NFL can do whatever they want. If the league feels Watson tarnished the reputation of the NFL or violated a personal conduct policy, Goodell can punish him however he sees fit.

Browns fans better start mentally preparing to see someone else under center for awhile because it certainly seems like Watson will be sitting for a substantial amount of time.