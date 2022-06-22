REPORT: Trevor Lawrence Might Have Lost Millions Of Dollars On Crypto

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence might have suffered some staggering losses on crypto.

There’s a graphic circulating Twitter from Sun Sentinel reporter David Furones claiming Lawrence lost roughly $15 million on crypto after placing his more than $22 million signing bonus in different cryptos, but it’s unclear if the talented QB ever sold his positions before the crash. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I don’t want to hear another word about Trevor Lawrence’s decision-making compared to Tua when stuff like this is out there (via Coinjournal[dot]net). pic.twitter.com/VKJ9Ycyy6F — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) June 21, 2022

FTW! reported that when Lawrence signed his rookie deal with the Jaguars, Bitcoin was trading at roughly $54,000 a coin. As of early Wednesday morning, it’s trading at 20,407.60.

In just 2022, Bitcoin has lost north of 57% of its value. So, yes, there is a chance that Lawrence has lost a stunning amount of money in Crypto.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16)

The only question is whether or not he sold his positions as soon as the crash started or if he’s still holding strong. If it’s the former, he might not have lost that much at all.

If it’s the latter, Lawrence could be down millions of dollars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16)

The fact that we’re even having this debate goes to show that investing in crypto might not be the genius idea so many people think it is.

I’m far from an expert and truly have no idea if it’s smart or not. What I do know is that getting a signing bonus for more than $22 million, placing it in crypto and then the marketing bottoming out is a terrible situation to be in!

Trevor Lawrence will surprise people next year pic.twitter.com/iXhh1HUUhI — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 12, 2022

Hopefully, Lawrence pulled out while he could and is still sitting on stacks of money.