Congressional Republicans Urge FBI And DHS To Designate Jane’s Revenge Attacks As Domestic Terrorism

Republican lawmakers sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Tuesday, demanding that various attacks by a pro-choice organization be classified as acts of domestic terrorism.

The letter, spearheaded by Oklahoma Republican Rep. Markwayne Mullin and endorsed by Republican Reps. Greg Steube, Jeff Duncan, Jody Hice and Lauren Boebert, cited acts of violence allegedly by pro-abortion group Jane’s Revenge and expressed their apprehension toward the government’s respons to the group’s actions and destruction.

Clinics that support women during crisis pregnancies have fallen victim to attacks from the ane’s Revenge in recent weeks in the wake of a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion signaling a potential overturn of Roe v. Wade.

“We write with grave concern regarding the group ‘Jane’s Revenge’ and its documented attacks on pregnancy centers across the country over the past two months. This group is a threat to expectant mothers across America, many of whom are in desperate need of assistance,” the letter read.

“We are calling on the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to officially classify those committing crimes through Jane’s Revenge as domestic terrorists in response to their clear involvement in acts dangerous to human life,” the letter continues.

The Republicans’ letter comes in response to a communiqué Jane’s Revenge released last Wednesday on what appears to be its website, claiming responsibility for a slew of “actions.” (RELATED: ‘The Leash Is Off’: Abortion Activists Behind Attacks On Pro-Lifers Issue New Threats, Urge Others To ‘Burn’)

“You have seen that we are real, and that we are not merely pushing empty words,” the group stated.

“Any anti-choice group who closes their doors, and stops operating will no longer be a target,” the group continued. “But until you do, it’s open season, and we know where your operations are. The infrastructure of the enslavers will not survive. We will never stop, back down, slow down, or retreat.”

Jane’s Revenge claimed responsibility for a Molotov cocktail attack on Wisconsin Family Action in May, and has taken credit for vandalizing other pregnancy facilities, including one with the message “Jane says revenge” painted on the side of Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center.

The FBI and DHS did not immediately respond to requests for comment from TheDCNF.

