Roger Goodell Claims He Doesn’t Know Anything About Dave Portnoy Being Banned From NFL Events

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made a very bold claim Wednesday.

During a hearing with the House Oversight Committee about the investigation into the Washington Commanders, Congressman Jim Jordan asked why Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is banned from NFL events. Portnoy has long been a thorn in Goodell’s side ever since Tom Brady was suspended for allegedly deflating balls. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s been a national news story for years, including when Portnoy was dragged out of the Super Bowl.

Goodell’s response while under oath was that he doesn’t know anything about it. Yes, Goodell claimed he wasn’t aware of any issue!

For the record, lying under oath to congress is punishable by years in prison. Years behind bars! In what world are we supposed to believe Goodell doesn’t know anything about Portnoy’s ban?

In what world is a rational and reasonable person supposed to believe that Goodell doesn’t know anything about one of the biggest stories surrounding the NFL over the past few years?

If he’s telling the truth, he should be fired because that means he has no idea what the hell is going on with his own league. Seriously, how can you run the NFL and not know a man who was arrested because he protested at league headquarters and was physically removed from the Super Bowl. Is nobody briefing him?

Roger Goodell just told @Jim_Jordan with a straight face he’s “not aware” of @BarstoolSports founder Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) being banned from NFL games. Is there a bigger fraud in sports than Goodell? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 22, 2022

However, Goodell has a major issue when it comes to what he said under oath. Why? Portnoy won an auction to watch football with Goodell, and the league then pulled his prize.

So, what was Goodell told when that happened? What excuse was given? What was the information given to the man in charge of the NFL when Portnoy’s victory was rescinded?

See, that seems like a very uncomfortable question to answer.

Jim Jordan’s questions for Roger Goodell “Why do you ban Dave Portnoy from NFL games?” “Do you agree with the Washington Redskins decision to fine Jack Del Rio 100,000?” (it’s not the “Redskins” any longer) pic.twitter.com/jyRG1ITih6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 22, 2022

Will Goodell now be investigated for perjury? I doubt it, but that would be grade-A content!