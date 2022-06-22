Michele Tafoya Says She Was ‘Ambushed’ During Unreal Interview On ‘The Dan Le Batard Show’

Michele Tafoya was not impressed with her treatment on “The Dan Le Batard Show.”

The famous sports reporter recently appeared on the popular podcast, and as soon as she hopped on for the conversation, things went off the rails and she had to play defense virtually the whole time.

For those of you who haven’t seen the exchange, you can watch it below. It’s legit unreal how everyone just came after her for damn near no reason.

Now, Tafoya has responded to the absurd interaction on the podcast, and she thinks that the hosts set her up to be “ambushed.”

“The second I got on — bam. I was ambushed with ‘You’re anti-CRT. You’re a racist. You can’t read the Florida law without it being homophobic,’ I was absolutely ambushed,” Tafoya said during an appearance on “Gutfeld!” when discussing the podcast interview, according to the New York Post.

It’s hard not to agree with Tafoya’s assessment of the situation. I honestly hadn’t seen the interview since I read the New York Post piece, but that was actually insane.

She was coming on, presumably, to just talk sports and about life, and it somehow turned into a situation where she was just pretty much accused of being a terrible person.

They were acting like she should be solely responsible for denouncing racial issues in America. Again, unhinged behavior!

After seeing this, why the hell would anyone ever want to appear on “The Dan Le Batard Show?” Do you think you’re going to get a fair shake?

The answer to that, in my mind, is no. You’re going to get lined up against a wall and a machine gun of unfair questions is going to open up on you.

Props to Tafoya for not buckling in the interview and not backing down after the fact. We need to see some more of that spirit in America.