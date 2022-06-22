‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Officially Crosses The $900 Million Mark At The Box Office

“Top Gun: Maverick” continues to dominate the box office.

The hit movie with Tom Cruise about naval fighter jet pilots has earned $901.9 million at the global box office through Monday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: The New ‘Top Gun’ Movie Is Pure America, Proves People Love Non-Woke Content)

The “Top Gun” sequel is now only the third movie since the start of the pandemic to earn at least $900 million at the global box office.

We love to say that going woke results in going broke. In the case of “Top Gun: Maverick,” giving fans a movie focused on being fun and badass has resulted in printing an outrageous amount of money.

It’s truly awesome watching the second “Top Gun” film dominate and crush the box office. It goes to show that when you give fans what we want, the market will respond accordingly.

Hopefully, the rest of Hollywood is paying attention and recognizes that people don’t want to watch woke content or stuff that lectures us.

We want films that are a shot of adrenaline straight to the heart. We want films that keep us on the edge of our seats, celebrate America and are full of action.

“Top Gun: Maverick” accomplished all those objectives, and it’s making a ton of money. You just love to see it!