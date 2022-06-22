Tyreek Hill Says He’s Getting Death Threats After Comparing Tua Tagovailoa And Patrick Mahomes

Some fans are apparently very upset with Tyreek Hill.

Hill recently claimed that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is his new teammate, is a more accurate passer than Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, people didn’t like that and some idiots are apparently sending him death threats!

“On every social media account I own, I got death threats…I just feel like a lot of people overreacted for no reason. They really didn’t see what I said. A lot of people are just acting off emotion,” explained on his podcast when talking about the situation, according to USA Today.

I’ve said this many times, and I’ll say it again. If you threaten someone online for any reason, you’re an absolute loser and should be dealt with accordingly.

There’s simply no reason for it, and that kind of conduct can’t be tolerated.

Folks, we’re talking about sports! He compared his old quarterback to his new quarterback and fans are allegedly ready to lose their minds.

How big of a loser do you need to be in order to lose your mind over a comparison between two quarterbacks’ accuracy? Am I going crazy here?

Do better, folks. Do better!