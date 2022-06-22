‘We’re In A Revolutionary Period’: Victor Davis Hanson Issues Dire Prediction For Future Of America

Historian Victor Davis Hanson told Fox News host Tucker Carlson Tuesday that the United States no longer had the rule of law and was in a “revolutionary period.”

“I hesitate to say this, we’re not in a society ruled by law,” Hanson, a senior fellow with the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” referring to attacks on pro-life groups which he argued have largely gone unpunished. “We’re in a revolutionary period like 18th century France or 1920s Russia where the law is fluid and it’s whatever the power to be says it is.” (RELATED: VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The Subordinate Citizen)

Multiple crisis pregnancy centers, churches and pro-life groups have been attacked since the leak of a Supreme Court opinion indicating the court is likely to overturn Roe v. Wade. Republicans have criticized the Biden administration over alleged inaction with regards to the attacks and the attempted assassination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh by a man who targeted the justice over potential Supreme Court rulings on abortion and gun rights.

Hanson predicted left-wing violence could increase if non-enforcement of laws continued.

“If we put graffiti on a person’s office or burn it, what’s the next thing?” Hanson asked.

Hanson cited investigations and prosecutions targeting James O’Keefe of Project Veritas and former Trump aides Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon, contrasting it to the reaction to Eric Holder defying congressional subpoenas during the Obama administration.

“The message the left wants to send is, you better be careful because the government is on our side and not on your side,” Hanson said.

Hanson claimed that nobody was held accountable after the events of May 31, 2020, when rioters allegedly set St. John’s Church on fire.

“I think the law is very fluid,” Hanson told Carlson Tuesday. “Merrick Garland is much to blame, so is Joe Biden.”

Hanson earlier commented on the actions of the left in a May op-ed, citing the leak of a draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

“It violated all court protocols,” Hanson wrote. “Yet it was met with stunning approval from the American Left.”

Hanson also argued that the Left’s “radical” agenda would never find majority support.

“It sees success only through altering the rules of governance or changing the demography of the electorate – or both,” he wrote.

Hanson and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

