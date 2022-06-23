Editorial

Arch Manning Commits To The Texas Longhorns

BLOG
Oct 30, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Recruit Arch Manning, right, and his father Cooper Manning before the game between Clemson and Florida State at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Arch Manning is headed to Texas.

The phenom quarterback and nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning announced Thursday that he has committed to play college football for the Texas Longhorns and Steve Sarkisian. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out his announcement post below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arch Manning (@archmanning)

This is an absolutely huge decision from Arch, and it’s the one that I’ve been saying he should make for a long time at this point.

If you’re a fan of the Texas Longhorns, today is one of the best days you’ve had in decades.

Arguably the greatest quarterback prospect of the past decade will play his college football in Austin, and he is hellbent on returning Texas to the glory the state once knew.

If he successfully gets the job done, he’ll be remembered as one of the greatest players to ever wear the orange and white.

What an incredibly awesome day for college football fans and the state of Texas!