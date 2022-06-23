Arch Manning Commits To The Texas Longhorns

Arch Manning is headed to Texas.

The phenom quarterback and nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning announced Thursday that he has committed to play college football for the Texas Longhorns and Steve Sarkisian. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out his announcement post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arch Manning (@archmanning)

This is an absolutely huge decision from Arch, and it’s the one that I’ve been saying he should make for a long time at this point.

If you’re a fan of the Texas Longhorns, today is one of the best days you’ve had in decades.

Breaking: Class of 2023 5-star QB Arch Manning has announced his commitment to play for the Texas Longhorns. pic.twitter.com/ORiSuXvrwv — ESPN (@espn) June 23, 2022

Arguably the greatest quarterback prospect of the past decade will play his college football in Austin, and he is hellbent on returning Texas to the glory the state once knew.

If he successfully gets the job done, he’ll be remembered as one of the greatest players to ever wear the orange and white.

What an incredibly awesome day for college football fans and the state of Texas!