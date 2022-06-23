Arizona Hospital Allows 12-Year-Olds To Limit Parent Access To Health Records

An Arizona health care provider allows 12-year-olds to create health accounts that access prescription drug refills without parental review or supervision, according to an announcement from the provider.

HonorHealth — serving the Phoenix and Scottsdale area — said in a May 20 press release that beginning June 23, patients would be able to change who can and cannot access their medical information beginning at 12 years of age.

The press release states that “adolescents, ages 12-17, will be able to create their own MyChart Account” and simultaneously that all patients with “MyChart” accounts “will now be able to grant and revoke Proxy Access within MyChart.”

A graphic provided by the health care facility shows that 12-year-olds can schedule and manage appointments, access test results and request prescription refills. (RELATED: Anti-Woke Medical Group Calls Out Five Med Schools That Allegedly Have ‘Racist Scholarship Requirements’)

One parent in the Phoenix area claimed that the new incentive revokes parental access to their child’s medical information.

PARENT WARNING: In a recent email to employees, @HonorHealth announces changes to Adolescent MyChart access. As of 6/23/22 children ages 12-17 can create their own medical info accounts and revoke their parent’s access. pic.twitter.com/IXTPrL0TEV — Amanda Wray (@AmandaWray) June 23, 2022

HonorHealth Media Relations told the Daily Caller that adolescent “MyChart” pages are new, insinuating that the provider is not revoking parental permission, but that it never existed in the first place.

“HonorHealth made the decision to allow MyChart accounts for patients age 12-17. Prior to this change, parents did not have access to their adolescents’ care through MyChart at HonorHealth, as no accounts were available for the adolescent population,” a HonorHealth spokesperson said. “Now, adolescents and their parents will have the ability to manage their health information in MyChart.”

Matt Salmon, a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Arizona, told the Daily Caller that he would consider legislation to the practice of hiding a child’s medical information from parents.

“In this state we still believe that parents are able to control the future of their children,” Salmon said. “If we have to write that down in law. We will.”