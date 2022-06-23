POLL: Biden Approval Rating Tanks Among Hispanics, Young Voters

Biden’s approval rating among Hispanics and young voters has taken a major hit in recent months, according to a Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday.

Over 60% of Hispanics and 63% of voters aged 18-34 disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy, according to the poll. Fifty-four percent of Hispanics somewhat or strongly disapprove of Biden’s job as president overall, while 55% of young voters feel the same way. (RELATED: Biden’s Approval Rating From Black Voters Plummets)

Forty-five percent of Hispanics and 46% of young voters disapprove of Biden’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. When it comes to Biden’s response to gun violence, 53% of Hispanics and 54% of young voters disapproved of his performance.

The recent poll numbers show a significant increase in disapproval among Hispanics and young people compared to his numbers last year. In October 2021 a Quinnipiac poll found that 51% of Hispanics and 48% of young voters disapproved of Biden’s job as president. Fifty-four percent of Hispanics thought Biden was handling the economy badly, while 55% of young voters felt the same way.

Quinnipiac poll says Biden has just 25% approval among voters age 18-34 — the lowest of any age group. If true, would suggest a drastic transformation in the political allegiances of younger voters, who have long been the most reliably pro-Dem age group by far pic.twitter.com/8DlAHeGXvs — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 23, 2022

The poll also found that 59% of respondents thought rising prices in the US was a crisis, not just a problem. That number was 56% among Hispanics, 52% among African Americans and 60% among white Americans. Among young voters, 51% saw rising prices as a crisis, compared with 44% who thought of it as just a problem.

Amongst men and women, whites, blacks, Hispanics, and every age bracket polled, over 50% of respondents said they had cut back on household spending as a result of rising gas prices.

The poll surveyed 1,524 U.S. adults, including 1,357 registered voters. Among U.S. adults polled, there was a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points. Among registered voters, there was a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points. The poll relied on randomized samples of adults reached via phone interviews. The poll was conducted between June 17th and 20th.

A June Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Biden’s approval rating dropping once again. The poll found that 56% of respondents disapproved of Biden’s job as president.