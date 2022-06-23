Britney Spears: Bikini Clad And Beaming About Her New Life

Britney Spears removed her Instagram account June 17, but she returned June 22 with a smoldering hot bikini photo and plenty of good news to share.

The newlywed star posted a vibrant photograph of herself in a colorful bikini alongside a long, descriptive caption on Instagram. Her blue, yellow and hot pink swimwear was as brightly colored as her wording. She stood poolside, with the side-ties of her bikini bottoms dragging well below her hips, and smiled from behind her retro sunglasses. Her newly chopped hair looked healthy, and fans were able to catch a few glimpses of her new home as they read about her joyous life updates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

“Haven’t been on my honeymoon yet … got married and moved into a new house around the same time … not the smartest thing to do … 🤧🤧🤧🤔🤔🤔 … oh well it’s coming together … it’s so weird I wake up and everything is new … new pool … new kitchen … new bed … I think I’m in shock !!! ” Britney wrote to her Instagram page.

Spears continued to boast about her new home and all the excitement that has surrounded her since exchanging vows with Sam Asghari.

“Figuring out a couple of things … I definitely like being outside but I also like being inside too … my yard is sick so my dogs are in pig heaven 🐷🐷🐷 !!! Change is so great … as my kids say … that’s fetch 🙄🙄🙄😜😜😜🙈🙈🙈 !!!” Britney said.

She then took a dig at her family before sharing more of her joy. (RELATED: Famous Lifestyle Model Alexia Daye Sends Summer Vibes In A Chain-Link Bikini)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

“Since I’m so uncool … yes I will keep sharing … it keeps me on track … my family has always had a way of letting me know … well I guess I have a pretty good way as well !!! I took a nice dip in my pool … it’s so bright and it has a nice chill spot … and a slide … I went down it 4 times already … it’s hella fast !!! I cut all my hair short and my husband just made me a steak … life is good 💋💋💋🌹🌹🌹 !!!” Britney wrote.

Spears also shared a short video clip that shows Asghari jumping into the pool with their dog excitedly watching all the action.