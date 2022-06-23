Cole Hauser Says Fans Love ‘Yellowstone’ Because the Characters Aren’t ‘Perfect’

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser has a very simple theory on why people are drawn to the show.

Ever since the hit series with Kevin Costner dropped in 2018, it has captivated the country and taken the entertainment world by storm. Hauser believes the authenticity of the characters is a big reason why. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

“They’re not perfect, and nothing in reality is perfect,” Hauser explained in a video shared on the show’s Instagram page when talking about why fans are drawn to the characters in the epic series.

You can watch his full comments in the video below.

I’ve also said this exact same thing in the past. The authenticity and realness of the characters is one of the biggest draws of “Yellowstone.”

The Dutton family has a boatload of issues, but at their core, they all try to be good people. I think there’s a lot of people out there who feel the exact same way about their lives.

Yes, they might have struggles but they try to do the right things. Granted, they’re probably not murdering their enemies and getting away with crime after crime, but this is TV we’re talking about after all.

Not everything will be completely realistic!

Now, we sit and wait for season five to premiere November 13. Are fans amped up? Yeah, I think it’s safe to say that fans are super excited.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them!