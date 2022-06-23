‘They’re Going To Engage In Riots:’ Ted Cruz Predicts Mass ‘Violence’ From The Left After SCOTUS Abortion Decision

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas predicted that an upcoming Supreme Court ruling could trigger a “reprise” of the riots in 2020 during a Wednesday Fox News appearance.

“They’re going to engage in riots, they’re going to engage in violence,” Cruz told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “We’re going to see a reprise, I fear, of the Black Lives Matter and the Antifa riots where they’re going to try to use political violence to advance their ends, and the Department of Justice needs to step in and stop them.” (RELATED: Cruz Blasts Democrats As Party Of ‘Criminals’ And ‘Violence’ After Threat To Pro-Life Groups)

Since a draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that would overturn Roe v. Wade leaked in May, dozens of pro-life groups, churches and crisis pregnancy centers have been attacked. One pro-abortion group, Jane’s Revenge, posted a statement last week taking credit for multiple attacks across the country, including the firebombing of pro-life groups and crisis pregnancy centers in Wisconsin, Oregon and New York.

In the wake of George Floyd’s death in 2020, riots broke out nationwide, causing at least 24 deaths and over $1 billion in property damage.

WATCH:

An armed man was arrested in June near Brett Kavanaugh’s home after telling authorities he planned to kill the Supreme Court justice to give his life “purpose,” according to an affidavit. Congress passed legislation to enhance protection for the Supreme Court after the incident.

“We don’t know for sure when the opinion will issue, but it’s soon,” Cruz said. “It’s within the next few days. That’s the right decision. That will return the question of abortion to the elected legislature. That’s where the Constitution left it, that’s where it belongs.”

Cruz and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.