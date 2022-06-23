‘Once You Go Persian, There’s No Other Version’: Iran Reportedly Takes Victory Lap Over Britney’s Big Wedding

A weekly magazine from Tehran, Iran, reportedly took a victory lap after pop superstar Britney Spears married Sam Asghari in early June.

“Once you go Persian, there’s no other version,” the Tehran Weekly Magazine’s June 17 edition reportedly wrote on the front cover in front of a photograph of Spears and Asghari on their wedding day. The cover was posted on Twitter by a Associated Press congressional reporter Farnoush Amiri.

“I wish I could tell you this isn’t real but this is really how the Iranian community is reacting to Britney Spears’ marrying a Persian man,” Amiri captioned his post. (RELATED: Britney Spears Goes On A Naked IG Rampage)

I wish I could tell you this isn’t real but this is really how the Iranian community is reacting to Britney Spears’ marrying a Persian man pic.twitter.com/JeumTTS04C — Farnoush Amiri (@FarnoushAmiri) June 22, 2022

Spears married Asghari, her third husband, June 9 at their sprawling Californian estate. The star wore an off-the-shoulder Versace gown and was surrounded by close friends like Madonna, Ansel Elgort and Will.i.am. A majority of Spears’ immediate family members were not in attendance and neither were her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

The pop superstar’s ex-husband, Jason Alexander, attempted to crash the nuptials while allegedly carrying a knife. Ventura County Sheriff’s Office has reportedly already filed an order of protection due to the multiple trespassing attempts made by Alexander to enter Spears’ home.