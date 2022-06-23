MSNBC Host Blasts DOJ Over Arrest Of Democratic Gov Candidate

MSNBC host Joy Reid lambasted the Justice Department Wednesday night over the indictment of former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum on multiple counts of fraud.

“As a taxpayer and as a citizen, if what we get out of four years of this attorney general and this Department of Justice is Andrew Gillum, getting illicit ‘Hamilton’ tickets and search, if that’s what we’re paying for, we’re paying too much for the Department of Justice,” Reid said on “The ReidOut.” (RELATED: ‘That’s Her Scam’: Gutfeld Says MSNBC Is ‘Terrified’ Of Firing Joy Reid Because She Will Cry Racism)

A federal grand jury issued a 21-count indictment on June 7, charging Gillum with 19 counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy and with misleading the FBI during a corruption investigation that covered both his 2018 gubernatorial campaign and his service as mayor of Tallahassee.

Reid alluded to reported claims that Donald Trump supposedly committed fraud while sending fundraising solicitations about legal challenges in the wake of the 2020 elections.

“Can you imagine how it is possible that the Justice Department would not be investigating this, too?” Reid asked former FBI agent Peter Strzok.

“I was going to say, quick point, keep in mind, the committee is working with a January deadline,” Strzok said, referring to the Jan. 6 Select Committee. “They assume they’re going to be done. DOJ has another two years.”

Strzok, Gillum and Reid did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

