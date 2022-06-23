GOP Candidate Kari Lake Gives Brutal Message To A CNN Reporter

Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake had a brutal message for CNN senior national reporter Kyung Lah outside of an event.

Lah appeared outside of the event, where Lake shook her hand and pointed out that she is not wearing a mask anymore, according to video Lake shared Thursday on Twitter. The reporter asked if the gubernatorial candidate had “a minute to chat.”

“I’ll do an interview as long as it airs on CNN+,” Lake responded. “Does that still exist? I didn’t think so because the people don’t like what you guy are peddling. Which is propaganda. Thank you.”

Lake then walked inside to the event and left Lah speechless, the video showed.

A previous CNN segment called Lake a “rising star of the right-wing” and “proud spreader of lies” that the 2020 presidential election results were fraudulent. Lah interviewed Lake where they sparred over the election results. (RELATED: Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Vows To Declare ‘Invasion,’ Deploy Troops To Border On Day One)

“You’re buying into everything they say,” Lake told Lah. “This is the same people who did not want this forensic audit. I know what you guys are trying to do, you don’t give a damn about our elections. You’ve got a narrative and you’re trying to push it.”

“And what is that narrative?” Lah asked.

“The narrative is, it’s fraud, it’s fake. I will be damned if when I’m governor, we’re gonna have another election run this way,” Lake said.

Federal election security officials said the 2020 election was the “most secure in history,” and there was no evidence of widespread election fraud after recounts.

Recent polling data shows Lake leading the GOP gubernatorial primary race by an average of 7 points, according to RealClearPolitics. A recent Trafalgar poll found put Lake at 38.5% support, with Republican gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson coming in second with 26.7% support. The poll surveyed 1,068 likely 2022 GOP primary voters between June 14-16 with a 2.9% margin of error.