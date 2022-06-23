REPORT: Kendall Jenner Is Back On The Market Ahead Of Hot Girl Summer

Supermodel Kendall Jenner split from her boyfriend, Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker, last week, according to reports released Wednesday.

Jenner and Booker “hit a rough patch,” according to someone close to Jenner who spoke with E! News. The couple were dating for roughly two years and were first spotted out and about together in April 2020, Us Magazine reported. (RELATED: At Least Kendall Jenner Wore Bottoms To Promote Poolside Tequila For Coachella Weekend)

Kendall Jenner’s Epic Kitchen Fail Even Has Her Mom Worried https://t.co/iqlfGDnO0H — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 14, 2022

The couple were then said to be “hooking up” that June but were “not serious” about their relationship at the time, the outlet continued.

A year later, Jenner posted a photograph on her Instagram of the pair celebrating their one-year anniversary, E! News reported. While the couple were definitely an item by 2021, a source told Us Magazine at the time that it was “not like they will be getting engaged any time soon; Kendall likes the pace at which things are going at the moment and has no plans to elevate things so quickly.”

Jenner is reportedly behind the split, as a source told E! News that she “wanted space and time apart” after they returned from her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker in Italy in May.

“They have been in touch since and do care about one another,” the source told the outlet, “They both hope to make it work, but as of now, they are split.”