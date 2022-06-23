Lane Kiffin Tweets Photo Appearing To Show An Ole Miss Helmet With A Realtree Camo Pattern

It looks like Ole Miss might be testing out some new uniforms for the upcoming season.

Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin tweeted a photo Wednesday from an account representing his dog that appeared to show an alternate Ole Miss helmet with a Realtree camo pattern. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In fact, if you look closely enough at the helmet in the photo, which also appears to show drawing mockups, you can see the Realtree logo on the helmet.

Give it a look below and decide for yourself what’s going on.

Dreaming of dingers pic.twitter.com/JMZ7IDZ3wn — Juice Kiffin (@JuiceKiffin) June 22, 2022

As BroBible speculated, this might just be a crazy uniform idea being tossed around or it could be very real. If it is real, Ole Miss might immediately have the sickest threads of the 2022 season.

If the Rebels take the field wearing Realtree camo uniforms, it might set the college football world on fire.

While I’m usually a pretty traditional guy when it comes to college football, I’m definitely down with more camo uniforms. I’m definitely down with incorporating Realtree into the sport.

That’d be about as badass as it could ever get in terms of uniforms.

For the sake of college football fans everywhere, let’s hope like hell it happens!