Famous Lifestyle Model Alexia Daye Sends Summer Vibes In A Chain-Link Bikini

Famous lifestyle model and social media influencer Alexia Daye is sending some seriously steamy summer vibes with her gorgeous chain-link bikini.

Daye took to her Instagram account June 22 to bring in the latest summer fashions of 2022 in a very big way. Her sultry bikini pics have turned up the heat, and fans are tuned in. The followers mesmerized by the cutting-edge style of her bikini will be thrilled to see the credits in Daye’s captions, which indicate the head-turning design can be purchased online at Shein with an affordable price tag. This one-of-a-kind chain-link bikini is everything fans need to kick-start the summer season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexia Daye (@dayealexia)

Daye flaunted her fit physique in a beachside photo shoot. Her crisp, white bikini commanded attention and drew fans in with its unique design elements. This must-have swimwear boasts a plain white bikini top with a twist or two that makes it different than the rest. There’s a flirty white tie-up portion to this bikini that Daye wore wrapped around her torso, adding a special touch to the fashion piece. (RELATED: Christie Brinkley’s Latest Bikini Photos Prove Age Is Just A Number)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexia Daye (@dayealexia)

This wraparound tie was also crisp white, and it was accented even further by the unique chain-link straps connected to the bikini. Fans of the chain-link element will be thrilled over the finely designed bikini-bottoms. They are also worn with the chain-link strap, and featured an additional, over-extended chain piece that cascaded seductively down Daye’s hip and upper thigh.

Daye wore medium sized hoop earrings to add more fashion flair to her swimwear, giving her overall look a more elevated vibe.

She captioned her post with a series of credits that demonstrate her dedication to bikini life and body goals.