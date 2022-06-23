Michael Jordan Blows Off People Asking For A Photo In Hilarious Viral Video

Michael Jordan had a hilarious reaction to some fans wanting a picture.

In a viral video tweeted by Overtime, the six-time NBA champion was asked by some fans outside a parking garage if they could snag a photo with them.

Jordan hit them with a quick rejection and kept things moving. Watch his hilarious reaction below.

“Can we get a picture?” “No” MJ different 🤣 (via ndesteve/TT) pic.twitter.com/Lxh5L4Fe5q — Overtime (@overtime) June 22, 2022

You have to hand it to Michael Jordan. The man doesn’t mince words when it comes to making a decision. Those fans, who appeared pretty young, really wanted a photo.

Jordan wanted no part of it. He didn’t want to get involved at all.

While it might sound crazy, I actually understand his stance. If he leaves that parking garage to go outside and take a photo, he could quickly get mobbed by fans.

One photo quickly becomes 50, and who the hell has the time for that?

It’s just hilarious that Jordan didn’t even try to massage the delivery of his rejection. He hit those kids with an immediate “no” and didn’t even slow down.

That’s the attitude that brought the Bulls six titles during his tenure.

If this doesn’t motivate you to be great, I don’t know what will. “Winning has a price, leadership has a price… ‘The one thing about Michael Jordan was he never asked me to do something that he didn’t ****ing do.” pic.twitter.com/sEt4eE9nTz — Zeke Healy (@ZekeHealy) May 11, 2020

