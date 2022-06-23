Oklahoma Pride Event Seeks To Recruit Teen Drag Queens

An Oklahoma City area Pride organization is recruiting youth drag performers aged 13 to 20 years old, according to online marketing and a sign-up form posted on the organization’s website.

The Oklahoma City Pride Alliance posted to its Facebook page on June 13 calling for “musicians, drag artists,” and dancers between the ages of 13 and 20 to apply to perform at the city’s “Pridefest.” Young drag queens were encouraged to apply via the organization’s website.

“Calling all musicians, drag artists, dancers, and talents ages 13-20! [Oklahoma City Pride Alliance Youth] is currently accepting applications for performers,” the post reads. “Don’t miss your chance to perform at Pridefest!”

The application states that “Teen Queens & Kings” in drag will perform on June 25 and be allotted six minutes to perform at the city’s Pride event. Winners will receive a “drag bag,” including an assortment of “goodies” such as a crown and sash, according to the application.

“You will have 6 minutes stage time to [perform], we will provide speaker and [auxiliary chords,] anything else relating to the performance will be your responsibility,” the application reads. “Winners will receive a ‘Drag bag’ which will be an assortment of goodies including a sash and crown/tiara. The winners will also be allotted time to showcase their talent and [perform] a song Saturday night on the Main stage.”

Oklahoma City Pride Alliance offers a litany of resources and events for LGBT youth. The organization hosts “Youth Pride Nights” multiple times a year, and offers a “Pride Prom,” and monthly Zoom hangouts. Students can also access resource guides for being LGBT in schools. (RELATED: Montana Elementary School Librarian Reportedly Taught Third-Graders How To ‘Spread Radical Queer Joy’)

The Pride organization’s website claims that all youth events require proof of the COVID-19 vaccine or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of an event. “Approved” masks are required “the entire time” a youth guest is at a Pride event.

Oklahoma City Pride Alliance did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.