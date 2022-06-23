Parents ‘Upset’ After Virginia Librarian Caught Reading LBGTQ Love Story To Elementary School Kids

Parents are upset after elementary school students were read a children’s book featuring a gay relationship on a school morning show, according to a Youtube video.

Marshall Elementary in Manassas, Virginia, had a reading of a children’s book titled “Prince & Knight,” which features a prince who falls in love with a knight while slaying a dragon together, on the June 10 morning announcements, the Youtube video showed. The students were also shown the illustrations, which included the prince laying on the lap of the knight. (RELATED: Montana Elementary School Librarian Reportedly Taught Third-Graders How To ‘Spread Radical Queer Joy’)

Parents in the school district were “upset that their child and all 600 students at Marshall Elementary School were forced to watch and listen to a homosexual romance being read by the school librarian,” a Facebook post by Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega read. Vega voiced her disapproval in her post, calling for “parental and school choice in education.”

“There’s always this notion that it’s just the far right and the parents who aren’t open-minded to anything,” Vega told The Daily Caller News Foundation. “I actually have received emails from parents who have children that are part of the LGBT community, who are totally upset that this was read to elementary-aged children and they agree with my comments that I posted.”

Marshall Elementary School Principal Kristin Bock sent an email to parents stating the book was in honor of Pride month and acknowledged the concerns regarding the material.

“While individuals have a right to disagree with the material, intimidation of Marshall staff and insinuated threats against them will not be tolerated,” Bock wrote in her email. “While we have no reason to believe there is any current threat to our school, we will continue to work with PWCS Risk Management and with law enforcement and report such concerns, as necessary.”

Vega told TheDCNF parents just want to have a say in their child’s education.

“We as parents aren’t being asked if we’re okay with such books, like the Prince and the Knight being read to our children, we have to be given the right to consent to such a thing,” Vega said. “And the fact that it was read during Pride month, is just indicative again, of how you have one side that claims right to want to be respectful and inclusive, but they’re not inclusive, they’re only inclusive when it comes to the things that they want to push down on folks’ throats regardless of whether or not they agree with it.”

