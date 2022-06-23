Watch The Incredibly Sinister Trailer For ‘They/Them’

“They/Them” looks like a trippy film.

The plot of the Peacock horror movie with Kevin Bacon, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “When a group of LGBTQ+ campers arrives at Whistler Camp – a conversion camp run by Owen Whistler (Kevin Bacon) – they are promised a ‘new sense of freedom’ by the end of the week. But as the counselors attempt to psychologically break down each of the campers, a mysterious killer starts claiming victims, and they must reclaim their power if they’re going to survive the horrors of the camp.”

Fire up the sinister preview and give it a watch below.

After reading the plot description, I wasn’t really sold. I thought it was going to be a preachy film, but after I cruised through it and found out Blumhouse was behind the movie, I became very interested.

There’s simply no way to slice it other than the preview is incredibly dark and chilling. While horror isn’t close to being my favorite genre, I do find a great scary movie a lot of fun.

Judging from the short preview for “They/Them,” I think it’s safe to say it will keep people on the edge of their seat the whole time. Add in the fact Bacon is a hell of an actor and there are a lot of pieces to be excited about as long as the film doesn’t get preachy. Nobody wants to deal with that. We want to be entertained and nothing more or less!

The first trailer for the LGBTQIA+ slasher film ‘THEY/THEM’ has been released. The film releases on August 5 on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/XaqAT5vybI — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 22, 2022

You can check it out starting August 5!