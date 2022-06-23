Uber Driver Gets Savagely Beaten In Horrifying Viral Video

A Las Vegas Uber driver was the victim of a horrifying attack, and the video is downright terrifying.

Victoria Partridge was giving a group of seven women a ride early Sunday when all hell broke loose after she dropped them off at their destination, according to KSNV. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When she allegedly reminded them to pick up their stuff, a drink was thrown at her and the group of women started to savagely attack her. It’s unclear how many of the seven women participated in the brutal beatdown.

You can watch the horrific video below.

Police do not have anyone in custody as of right now but at least one of the women tipped Partridge through the Cash App, according to the same report. Given the fact the Cash App and Uber were used, it shouldn’t be hard at all for police to track down the people responsible.

More than anything, this video goes to show that there are some absolute scumbags out there and they shouldn’t be shown any mercy in court if this is how they behave.

If you savagely and brutally attack an older woman in her own vehicle, you deserve to have the book thrown at you. This is the United States of America, and we don’t tolerate lawless behavior like this.

If we do start allowing groups of people to beat defenseless women, then we have no moral spine anymore in this country. It’s that simple.

Hopefully, the cops find the people responsible, put them in handcuffs and get them behind bars for a very long time.