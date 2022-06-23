Viral Video Shows Russian Helicopter Launching Rockets

Another unreal video from the war in Ukraine has hit the web.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, a Russian helicopter was absolutely letting it rip with some rockets at unseen targets in Ukraine.

You can check out the wild video below.

Video of a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter launching S-8 rockets.https://t.co/nAGjet1WT0 pic.twitter.com/LA94fu5rMa — Rob Lee (@RALee85) June 22, 2022

Once again, we have another crazy video hitting the web from the war in Ukraine. At this point, nothing should surprise us. We’ve seen just about everything.

We’ve seen tanks get torched, insane gun battles on the streets of Ukraine, helicopters get obliterated and videos of both sides getting it on.

Russian Helicopter Gets Obliterated In Brutal War Video https://t.co/zIfzjohZh5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 21, 2022

This is the first time I think we’ve ever seen a video of a Russian helicopter attacking from the POV of the Russians in the chopper.

It’s also the latest reminder that war is absolute hell, and anyone who claims otherwise has no idea what they’re talking about. This isn’t a movie. It’s real life.

Unreal Video Shows A Big Gun Battle In Ukraine https://t.co/8m5EREi0Iw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 22, 2022

Hopefully, this whole situation comes to an end sooner than later and Ukrainians can start rebuilding their country. Until then, make sure to keep checking back for the craziest videos as we have them.