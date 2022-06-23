NFL Legend Brig Owens Dies At The Age Of 79

Former Washington Redskins star Brig Owens has passed away.

Washington announced Thursday morning that the team’s former standout defensive back died Wednesday at the age of 79. A cause of death was not given. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Owens family 💛 ➡️ https://t.co/EkMEd6l21i pic.twitter.com/Bs1nLneiX8 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 23, 2022

“He was not only a standout on the gridiron but also a well-respected and accomplished businessman in the Washington community. He was a man of great character, always there to help someone in need. Brig’s impact on this community will never be forgotten,” Washington said in part in a statement announcing his death.

You can read the full statement below.

Owens passing away is truly the definition of the NFL losing a legendary player. He entered the league back in the 1960s and was one hell of a player on the field.

Before it was all said and done, he racked up 36 interceptions in the 158 regular season games he played for the Redskins. That’s simply an incredible stat no matter what era you play in.

Happy Birthday Brig Owens pic.twitter.com/cYZtz8tvmd — Old Time Football 🏈 (@Ol_TimeFootball) February 17, 2022

Now at the age of 79, Owens has passed onto the other side. There have been a lot of tragically young deaths recently in the NFL community, but the former Redskins lived and long and incredibly successful life.

He was admired on and off the field.

We’re saddened to share the news of the passing of UC Hall of Famer Brig Owens. Owens started at QB on consecutive @GoBearcatsFB MVC title teams before a 13-year career at safety in Washington, where he was inducted into the @Commanders Ring of Honor 📝: https://t.co/rDc1DHzcJy pic.twitter.com/Og8aGjuNpo — Cincinnati Bearcats (@GoBEARCATS) June 22, 2022

Rest easy, Owens. Rest easy.