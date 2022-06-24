Andrew Yang Says Democrats Only Have Themselves To Blame For Supreme Court Overturning Roe V. Wade

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang tweeted Friday that Democrats only have themselves to blame after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Yang argued Democrats wasted decades by not codifying Roe v. Wade into law, leading to the Supreme Court overturning it in a landmark decision Friday.

“It feels like Democrats owe their people an apology for being bad at their jobs — they had a long time to codify Roe v. Wade, defend a balanced court, get RBG to step down, etc. Instead they got played and trounced. ‘Help undo our failures!’ is not a compelling rallying cry,” Yang tweeted.

“The people who are going to get hurt by this the worst will be poor women in red states, while the folks who played politics with this will glide along and email people for money,” he continued.

The court ruled 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade while upholding Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. (RELATED: Karine Jean-Pierre Won’t Say Whether Biden Will Accept SCOTUS Ruling On Roe As ‘Legitimate’)

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the majority. “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision, including the one on which the defenders of Roe and Casey now chiefly rely — the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.”

House Democrats tried to codify Roe v. Wade in September with The Women’s Health Protection Act of 2021. The legislation passed the House and was strongly supported by the Biden administration but failed to get through the Senate.

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki called on Congress in September to codify Roe v. Wade.

Yang isn’t the only one who has criticized Democrats for failing to codify abortion rights, with comedian John Oliver making a similar claim weeks prior. Oliver laid into Democrats for failing to codify Roe v. Wade over the decades, saying Democrats “didn’t even do it as anti-abortion legislators managed to pass a thousand restrictions into law at the state level.”