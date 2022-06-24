14 House Republicans Join With Every Democrat To Send Gun Control Bill To Biden’s Desk

The House of Representatives voted Friday to pass the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden’s desk.

The legislation, negotiated by ten Republicans and ten Democrats in the Senate, incentivizes states to institute red flag laws and offers block grants for mental health services. The upper chamber passed the bill Thursday night, with 15 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats in support.

The House passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act 234-193, with 14 Republicans joining all 220 Democrats in support. All “no” votes came from Republicans. (RELATED: Senate Votes To Begin Debate On Bipartisan Gun Control Legislation Shortly After Releasing Its Contents)

2) There were 14 GOP yeas. That is significant, considering there were 15 Republican yeas last night in the Senate. Republicans hoped to have fewer GOP yeas in the House than in the Senate. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 24, 2022

“While it isn’t everything we would have liked to see in legislation, it takes us down the road, the path, to more safety, saving lives,” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said at a press conference shortly before the vote. “Let us not judge the legislation for what it does not do, but respect it for what it does. And what it does is something that our inspiration for all of us on the House side, Rep. Lucy McBath, has said to us, ‘we must get something done. For the children.'”

Some conservatives have expressed concern about the red flag provision, noting that individuals who are subject to it will not be provided with attorneys for legal proceedings. Another provision extends limits on gun ownership for individuals convicted of domestic violence-related offenses, closing what some call the “boyfriend loophole.”

Five of the 14 Republicans who voted in favor have already announced their respective retirements, while a sixth —South Carolina Rep. Tom Rice — lost to a primary challenger.