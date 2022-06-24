Brazilian Fighter Jet Pilot Allegedly Chased A UFO Flying 15 Times The Speed Of Sound

A Brazilian fighter jet pilot allegedly had an encounter with a UFO flying at a mind-boggling speed.

During a hearing about UFOs in the Brazilian senate, it was alleged a Brazilian fighter jet pilot flying a Mirage F-103 at roughly 1,000 miles per hour was sent up to check out a reported UFO in 1986, but the unknown craft outraced him doing 15 times the speed of sound, according to The Sun. (RELATED: Bill Clinton Makes Stunning Admission About UFOs And Aliens)

That means the UFO would have been flying at roughly 11,500 miles per hour.

Bill Clinton Makes Stunning Admission About UFOs And Aliens https://t.co/vf45ux3Kae — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 22, 2022

For reference, the fastest fighter jet ever tested was an experimental craft that managed to top out at 4,520 miles per hour. That means this unknown aircraft easily exceed 2.5 times the speed of the reported fastest plane ever if the story is true.

Army Helicopter Pilot Captures Insane Video Possibly Showing Multiple UFOs https://t.co/AELZ73mYgm — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 1, 2022

For the record, this is just the latest insane story about UFOs to hit the internet. We’ve had many before, and the most infamous is the “tic tac” video recorded by an American fighter jet pilot.

So, anyone who claims there’s not serious proof about unexplainable incidents in the sky is either lying to you or choosing to be ignorant.

Former Air Force Technician Describes Chilling Encounter With A UFO https://t.co/gb8aSDWvg1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 27, 2022

Now, does that mean little green men are up in the sky flying around alien technology? Believe it or not, there could be a much simpler explanation!

Has A Crashed UFO Been Found In Antarctica? https://t.co/Y8WLc9w4BA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 9, 2022

I’ve said for a very long time that UFO sightings could simply be sightings of our own tech being worked on. I have no proof to back that up, but we do know America’s technology is way more advanced than the public knows. Look no further than all our stealth planes that were developed in secret.

Strange UFOs Spotted Over North Carolina In Bizarre Video https://t.co/aI6kx46va5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 19, 2022

More than anything, we shouldn’t rule anything out. All options must be on the table!