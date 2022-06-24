Stunning Mom Of Dyson Daniels Steals The Show At 2022 NBA Draft

Basketball player Dyson Daniels was fully upstaged by his stunning mother, Brikitta Kool-Daniels, during the 2022 NBA Draft show Thursday night.

While the whole Daniels family showed up in exquisite style, Kool-Daniels went viral online after she showed up in a gorgeous white dress. Before Dyson Daniels was selected 8th overall by the New Orleans Pelicans, he hopped up on the stage with his mom and dad, Ricky Daniels, in tow, the New York Post reported.

Brikitta shared some favorite moments of her family’s night at the Barclays Center on her social media page. (RELATED: ‘I’m Gonna Beat Your A**’: Charles Barkley Says He Knows How To Deal With Unruly Fans)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brikitta Kool-Daniels (@brikittakool)

It appears Kool-Daniels underwent an outfit change after the ceremony, donning another gorgeous pink ensemble.

“After PARTY. New York glam squad, my locals back home and special recognition to the man who championed Dyson with total belief… And Eugene Park from NBA GLOBAL ACADEMY,” she wrote in a caption next to a series of photographs, the first of which features her in the fuchsia cutaway look, beaming next to her shimmery silver-clad son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brikitta Kool-Daniels (@brikittakool)

Daniels is Australian-born and raised in Bendigo. He spent 2021 playing in the G-League. He played 29 games during his Showcase and Ignite Tour, averaging 11.6 points, according to NOLA.

His father played college basketball at North Carolina State University in the mid-1990s and was recruited by the Bendigo Braves when he graduated, NOLA noted. Ricky Daniel’s career with the Braves was so epic that he became the team hero and his number 23 was retired, the outlet noted.