‘Bust One In Me’: New York School District Defends Raunchy Sex Ed Class

A New York school district defended a sex education lesson that discussed terms such as “professional raw dogger,” “bust one in me,” and “coochie slayer,” according to a photo of the classroom lesson.

The terms posted to a whiteboard contributed to a lesson plan for a 10th-grade health class, according to the Washington Free Beacon. The lesson was reportedly designed to teach students about “the importance of using respectful language” when discussing sex.

Phrases posted to the board included “ejaculate and evacuate,” “rearrange my insides,” “cum n’ go,” “screwed,” “railed,” “boned” and “face fuck,” according to the outlet. One obscure term in the photo, “charzarding,” can only be defined by the Urban Dictionary.

Look what’s being taught in 10th grade at a Westchester HS & in schools around NY, according to many concerned parents who contacted me. Inappropriate, vulgar & criminal sexual content needs to be banned from classroom. Stick to core academic subjects. #revengeofthenormalpeople pic.twitter.com/XBmYvBhQ69 — Rob Astorino (@RobAstorino) June 14, 2022

In a statement to a local news outlet, Croton-Harmon School District defended the lesson plan. (RELATED: Montana Elementary School Librarian Reportedly Taught Third-Graders How To ‘Spread Radical Queer Joy’)

“Learning experiences such as this one are important for our students, and we trust our highly trained, dedicated, and passionate professionals in their facilitation of these experiences,” the district said.

Croton-Harmon School District did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.

In nearby New Jersey, similar lessons on sex education and LGBT ideology are becoming commonplace. The state implemented a new bill that allows second graders to learn about gender identity beginning in Fall 2022.

The law mandates that teachers meet different performance expectations, including identifying “trusted adults” in the student’s life that they can “talk to about relationships and ask questions about puberty and adolescent health.”