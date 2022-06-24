Editorial

Conor McGregor Appears To Confirm Floyd Mayweather Rematch Rumors

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Conor McGregor of Ireland walks in the octagon before his lightweight bought against :Dustin Poirier during UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Rumors are swirling that Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather might be in talks to fight again.

FightHype.com, which Bad Left Hook says has the inside track on boxing news, reported Thursday that the two sides are in talks to get back in the ring after their legendary 2017 fight. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Mayweather would be expected to earn a “another 9-figure payday” if there is a rematch.

Following the report breaking, McGregor appeared to confirm that talks are underway when he posted a photo from their original fight with the caption, “I accept.”

You can check out the post that has fans talking below.

While I’m not a huge boxing fan, I hope like hell a rematch happens, and I think there are a lot of people out there who feel the exact same way.

The first bout was electrifying, and the Irishborn star did much better than people originally anticipated. Yes, he lost and got dominated in the later rounds, but he put on a show.

At the end of the day, that’s what the fans want to see. We want a show, and Mayweather and McGregor gave us an awesome one back in 2017.

If we can run it back, there’s no point not to.

Let us know in the comments who you think would win a rematch!