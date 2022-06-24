Conor McGregor Appears To Confirm Floyd Mayweather Rematch Rumors

Rumors are swirling that Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather might be in talks to fight again.

FightHype.com, which Bad Left Hook says has the inside track on boxing news, reported Thursday that the two sides are in talks to get back in the ring after their legendary 2017 fight.

Mayweather would be expected to earn a “another 9-figure payday” if there is a rematch.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER AND CONOR MCGREGOR IN TALKS FOR REMATCH; MAYWEATHER EYES 9-FIGURE PAYDAY https://t.co/E44eADGlpG — FIGHTHYPE.COM (@fighthype) June 23, 2022

Following the report breaking, McGregor appeared to confirm that talks are underway when he posted a photo from their original fight with the caption, “I accept.”

You can check out the post that has fans talking below.

While I’m not a huge boxing fan, I hope like hell a rematch happens, and I think there are a lot of people out there who feel the exact same way.

The first bout was electrifying, and the Irish–born star did much better than people originally anticipated. Yes, he lost and got dominated in the later rounds, but he put on a show.

At the end of the day, that’s what the fans want to see. We want a show, and Mayweather and McGregor gave us an awesome one back in 2017.

If we can run it back, there’s no point not to.

