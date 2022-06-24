DAVIS: In January, The House Must Impeach Attorney General Merrick Garland

House Democrats are holding their much-hyped January 6 hearings. Fortunately, Americans have largely tuned out, as they should. It’s nothing more than a political charade.

The same politicians feigning indignation over misguided grandmas and goofballs trespassing and parading around the Capitol — even, gasp, taking selfies on the Senate floor — on Jan. 6 cheered on the much more costly and deadly BLM-Antifa riots that destroyed American cities starting in the summer of 2020. They caused up to $2 billion in damage and took at least 12 innocent lives.

These same politicians are radio silent about the unprecedented, highly dangerous attacks on the Supreme Court justices right across the street from the Capitol.

This all started in March 2020, when top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer marched to the Supreme Court steps and threatened two justices by name while they were inside considering an abortion case – if they didn’t rule his way. “I want to tell you, Neil Gorusch, and you, Brett Kavanaugh, you have unleashed a whirlwind, and you will pay the price,” Schumer said. “You won’t know what hit you, if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

Schumer wasn’t bluffing. Nearly two months ago, on May 2, a news outlet stunningly published an unprecedented leaked draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. The same outlet also published several leaks of internal legal deliberations among the justices, presumably leaked by a liberal law clerk to put political pressure on conservative justices to switch their votes (or worse) — and save Roe before the Court rules in June.

These leaks led to left-wing fire bombings of crisis pregnancy centers, the dangerous doxxing of conservative Supreme Court justices’ home addresses and even their kids’ schools, illegal intimidation campaigns at their homes, death threats against justices and their families requiring their removal from their homes, and even an alleged middle-of-the-night assassination attempt of a justice, his wife and their two young daughters by a California man who reportedly had a gun, burglary tools, zip-ties, pepper spray and padded shoes. (Gun control didn’t stop him; armed Marshals did.)

After these unprecedented and extraordinarily dangerous leaks, the Senate quickly and unanimously passed a targeted, modest bill to increase security for Supreme Court justices and their families.

Stunningly, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — who enjoys a massive, heavily armed, 24/7 federal protective detail — refused to pass the bill for 35 days. During this time, the Biden White House and top congressional Democrats encouraged abortion activists to continue their dangerous and illegal intimidation campaigns at Supreme Court justices’ homes – which are obstruction of justice under 18 U.S.C. Section 1507.

On June 13, the House finally passed the Supreme Court Police Parity Act, which passed 100-0 by the Senate on May 9. Unfortunately, it wasn’t unanimous. In fact, 27 House Democrats – led by the same “Squad” that cheered on the BLM-Antifa riots—voted against protecting our Supreme Court justices and their families. In a true display of political hypocrisy, 22 of the 27 had no problem voting for extra protections for themselves following the events of January 6, 2021.

It took Attorney General Merrick Garland nine full days after the leaks and deadly threats began on May 2 to announce the increase in justices’ security. In his statement, Garland didn’t even condemn the leftists’ dangerous obstruction campaign. This is the same attorney general who used the full force of the Justice Department to hunt down every parading grandma and goofball on January 6.

President Biden has remained silent regarding the unprecedented attempted assassination, with his spokesperson issuing a meager statement. It is shameful that a president of the United States cannot be bothered to speak to the protection of our Supreme Court justices. Would he still be silent if this attempt had been made on a liberal justice?

The assassination attempt shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone: In 2020, doxxing led to the targeted murder of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas’ 20-year-old son Daniel and the serious wounding of her husband Mark in their home. And earlier this month, a man shot and murdered a retired judge in Wisconsin in response to his prior ruling.

Even after the attempted assassination, Garland still refuses to enforce the federal obstruction-of-justice statute that prevents the dangerous intimidation of federal judges in their homes while they are deciding a pending case.

For all the Left’s empty January 6 talk of “norms,” “decency” and “country over party” during the Trump years, they have revealed themselves to be nothing more than shameless, dangerous hypocrites.

When Republicans reclaim the House in January, they must vote to impeach Attorney General Merrick Garland. He must gain the ignominious honor of being the first impeached attorney general in American history. He’s more than earned it.

Mike Davis is the founder and president of the Article III Project (A3P), which defends constitutionalist judges. As the former chief counsel for nominations to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, he served as the staff leader for Justice Kavanaugh’s confirmation.