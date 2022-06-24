Democratic Candidates Waste No Time Begging For Money Off Dobbs Decision

Democratic candidates running for office and other liberals immediately began using the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision that overturned Roe v. Wade to raise funds Friday.

Democrat Attorney General John Shapiro of Pennsylvania, who is running to replace Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, posted a fundraising request on Twitter at 10:20 AM Friday, nine minutes after SCOTUSBlog tweeted news of the decision. (RELATED: Supreme Court Overturns Roe V. Wade)

“This is a devastating day in America,” Shapiro said. “A woman’s right to choose now depends on the state in which she lives, and the decision will be made by our next Governor.”

This is a devastating day in America. A woman’s right to choose now depends on the state in which she lives, and the decision will be made by our next Governor. Doug Mastriano will ban abortion with no exceptions. I will keep abortion legal. https://t.co/a2dZY1Od2T — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) June 24, 2022

“Maintaining our Senate majority + flipping PA blue has never been more important,” Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania posted within an hour of the ruling. Fetterman is running to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel of Michigan and Democratic Senate candidate Pat Chesboro also posted fundraising solicitations on Twitter by noon on Friday. Politicians were not the only ones sending appeals.

We can & will fight this dangerous ruling with everything we’ve got, but we need your support. If you want Michigan to have an AG who will protect reproductive freedom, donate today. https://t.co/GWrM23qxUT — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) June 24, 2022

“Join us in turning some of your sadness and anger into donations for national network of abortion funds,” actor Mandy Patinkin posted.

Incredibly sad day for this country. Join us in turning some of your sadness and anger into donations for national network of abortion funds. Give what you can and keep giving. Share this far and wide. https://t.co/kwFMPBpwQ9 — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) June 24, 2022

“Join No Dem Left Behind,” former Democratic state senator Richard Ojeda of West Virginia tweeted.

A spokesman for Fetterman sent the Daily Caller News Foundation a tweet of Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz fundraising off the Dobbs decision.

Mehmet Oz sends a celebratory fundraising solicitation based on the overturn of Roe v. Wade, which is vastly different than his statement. #pasen pic.twitter.com/pmzMplO27p — danny (@dabbs346) June 24, 2022

Shapiro, Nessel, Chesboro, Patinkin, the Democratic National Committee and No Dem Left Behind did not immediately respond to requests for comment from TheDCNF.

