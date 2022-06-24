Media

Democratic Candidates Waste No Time Begging For Money Off Dobbs Decision

PA Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterman Campaigns Ahead Of Primary Election

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Harold Hutchison Reporter
Democratic candidates running for office and other liberals immediately began using the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision that overturned Roe v. Wade to raise funds Friday.

Democrat Attorney General John Shapiro of Pennsylvania, who is running to replace Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, posted a fundraising request on Twitter at 10:20 AM Friday, nine minutes after SCOTUSBlog tweeted news of the decision. (RELATED: Supreme Court Overturns Roe V. Wade)

“This is a devastating day in America,” Shapiro said. “A woman’s right to choose now depends on the state in which she lives, and the decision will be made by our next Governor.”

“Maintaining our Senate majority + flipping PA blue has never been more important,” Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania posted within an hour of the ruling. Fetterman is running to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel of Michigan and Democratic Senate candidate Pat Chesboro also posted fundraising solicitations on Twitter by noon on Friday. Politicians were not the only ones sending appeals.

“Join us in turning some of your sadness and anger into donations for national network of abortion funds,” actor Mandy Patinkin posted.

“Join No Dem Left Behind,” former Democratic state senator Richard Ojeda of West Virginia tweeted.

A spokesman for Fetterman sent the Daily Caller News Foundation a tweet of Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz fundraising off the Dobbs decision.

Shapiro, Nessel, Chesboro, Patinkin, the Democratic National Committee and No Dem Left Behind did not immediately respond to requests for comment from TheDCNF.

