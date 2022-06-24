Media

‘Horrifying Decision’: Democrats Lose Their Minds After Supreme Court Strikes Down Abortion Rights

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters following the Senate Democrats weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

REUTERS/Michael McCoy

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Harold Hutchison Reporter
Font Size:

Democrats and liberals sharply criticized the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization Friday.

The 6-3 ruling authored by Associate Justice Samuel Alito tracked the draft leaked in May, and found the Constitution did not guarantee a right to abortion, returning the power to restrict abortions to the states. The leak prompted protests in front of the homes of Supreme Court justices and attacks on pro-life groups, crisis pregnancy centers and churches.

“The Court’s decision has destroyed nearly fifty years of precedent and will allow the criminalization of the right to this essential healthcare,” Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts said. (RELATED: Supreme Court Overturns Roe V. Wade)

“Horrifying decision by the Federalist Society justices actually undoing a constitutional right women have relied on for decades,” Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island tweeted.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lambasted the decision during her weekly press conference, on Twitter and a statement.

“A woman’s fundamental health decisions are her own to make in consultation with her doctor, her faith, her family, not some right-wing politicians that Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell pack the court with,” she said during her press conference.

“I am furious that right-wing extremists and Republican Senators have warped the Supreme Court into a partisan political body that does not respect decades of precedent or the fundamental freedoms of millions of Americans,” Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington posted on Twitter.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted the decision on social media.

“American women are having their rights taken by 5 unelected Justices on the extremist MAGA court,” Schumer tweeted. “These justices—appointed by Republicans and presiding without accountability—have stolen the fundamental right to abortion.”

Republicans, however, celebrated the decision in social media and in statements.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.