‘Horrifying Decision’: Democrats Lose Their Minds After Supreme Court Strikes Down Abortion Rights

Democrats and liberals sharply criticized the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization Friday.

The 6-3 ruling authored by Associate Justice Samuel Alito tracked the draft leaked in May, and found the Constitution did not guarantee a right to abortion, returning the power to restrict abortions to the states. The leak prompted protests in front of the homes of Supreme Court justices and attacks on pro-life groups, crisis pregnancy centers and churches.

“The Court’s decision has destroyed nearly fifty years of precedent and will allow the criminalization of the right to this essential healthcare,” Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts said. (RELATED: Supreme Court Overturns Roe V. Wade)

Thirteen states stand poised to enforce radical and unjust bans on abortion. The Court’s decision has destroyed nearly fifty years of precedent and will allow the criminalization of the right to this essential healthcare. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) June 24, 2022

“Horrifying decision by the Federalist Society justices actually undoing a constitutional right women have relied on for decades,” Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island tweeted.

Horrifying decision by the Federalist Society justices actually undoing a constitutional right women have relied on for decades. They prefer state legislatures making these intimate decisions for women. I trust women to make the decisions. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) June 24, 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lambasted the decision during her weekly press conference, on Twitter and a statement.

“A woman’s fundamental health decisions are her own to make in consultation with her doctor, her faith, her family, not some right-wing politicians that Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell pack the court with,” she said during her press conference.

“I am furious that right-wing extremists and Republican Senators have warped the Supreme Court into a partisan political body that does not respect decades of precedent or the fundamental freedoms of millions of Americans,” Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington posted on Twitter.

As a member of the House Judiciary Committee, I am furious that right-wing extremists and Republican Senators have warped the Supreme Court into a partisan political body that does not respect decades of precedent or the fundamental freedoms of millions of Americans. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) June 24, 2022

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted the decision on social media.

“American women are having their rights taken by 5 unelected Justices on the extremist MAGA court,” Schumer tweeted. “These justices—appointed by Republicans and presiding without accountability—have stolen the fundamental right to abortion.”

Today is one of the darkest days our country has ever seen American women are having their rights taken by 5 unelected Justices on the extremist MAGA court These justices—appointed by Republicans and presiding without accountability—have stolen the fundamental right to abortion — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 24, 2022

Republicans, however, celebrated the decision in social media and in statements.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.